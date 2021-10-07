Cara Delevingne celebrated Valentine’s Day with Will Smith’s son Jaden

Sometimes friendship develops into love, but whether this applies to Kara Delevingne and Jaden Smith – time will tell. At least now the young people are very close, as evidenced by the pictures of the Daily Mail. The paparazzi caught the 28-year-old model and 22-year-old actor and singer in West Hollywood on Valentine’s Day. Jaden presented Cara with a huge bouquet of red roses, then kissed her on the lips and hugged her for a long time.

It is known that Delevingne and Smith have known each other since 2017, and in 2020 a film with their participation “Life in a Year” was released. In the story, a 17-year-old boy learns about his girlfriend’s fatal illness, and then decides to fit a whole life into the year that is left for her. Kara and Jaden played the main roles, and from a couple in love in a movie, they have every chance of reincarnating as lovers in reality.

Cara Delevingne

Jaden Smith Still from the film “Life in a Year”We will remind, earlier Delevingne was credited with novels with and an actress Margaret Qualley, and with model Kaia Gerber. But it turned out that the girls are just close friends. The last official novel of Kara is considered to be a relationship with actress Ashley Benson, known for the TV series Pretty Little Liars. The news that 28-year-old Kara and 31-year-old Ashley had broken up after two years of relationship emerged in May 2020. This was reported by a verified People source, noting that the girls have not been together since April.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley BensonAs for Smith, formerly Jaden provoked rumors about an affair with Lionel’s daughter Richie Sofia, as well as with model Sabrina Zada. Also, at one time, Smith met with Odessa Adlon, the daughter of Hollywood producer Pamela Adlon and German screenwriter Felix Adlon. Jaden and Odessa were together for more than two years, although periodically the American media “bred” the lovers – once a rumor leaked to the press that young Smith found a new passion at the Coachella festival and kissed her backstage all evening. And two years ago, for example, he stunned fans with the announcement that he was dating rapper Tyler, the Creator.

Jaden Smith and Odessa Adlon