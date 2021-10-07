Cardano Rises 10% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 10%



Investing.com – It was trading at $ 2.3535 at 12:01 AM (09:01 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.13% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since September 22nd.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 75.0445B, 3.25% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94.8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 2.1521 to $ 2.3535.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 22.5%. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 3.1709B or 2.19% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 2.0929 to $ 2.3612 in the past seven days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 24.05% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 54.506.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.56% on the day.

trading at $ 3,590.32 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.18%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 1,027.9990B or 44.54% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 423.2867B or 18.34% of the total cryptocurrency market.