Chernyshenko set a task for the Russian national team at the Olympics :: Olympiad Diaries :: RBC Sport

Deputy Prime Minister believes that Russian Olympians should always be in the top 3 in medals at the Games

Dmitry Chernyshenko

At all Olympic Games, Russian athletes must be in the top 3 medals. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said this to the RIA Novosti news agency.

“Our goal is for half of the athletes participating in international tournaments in Olympic disciplines to be at least in the top 8 according to their results, and our team at the Olympic Games was invariably in the top 3 of the unofficial standings,” Chernyshenko said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, achievements in the “international arena” will become an additional incentive to motivate Russians to go in for sports. “Correct work with athletes, starting from childhood, will allow us to improve performance at landmark competitions in Olympic sports and prepare a strong national team – a leader at the Olympic Games,” he said.

The next Olympics will be held in Beijing from 4 to 22 February 2022.

At the Tokyo Olympics in August, the Russian team finished fifth, earning 71 medals. At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the Russian national team became the 13th, with 17 medals. And at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, the team from Russia became the fourth, with 56 awards.