Chris Hemsworth thanks the stuntmen for which Evacuation won three awards

Tanya Goncharenko. October 7, 2021

0

The Taurus World Stunt Awards 2021 recognizes the best stunts and their best performers in fiction. This year, the thriller “Evacuation” with Hemsworth in the title role won in three nominations. – reported on the official website Taurus.

The film won awards for “Best Fight”, “Biggest Hit” and “Best Stunt Director.”

Chris personally thanked the stuntmen on his Instagram: “A huge thank you and congratulations to the incredible stunt team for putting themselves on the line by making Evacuation incredibly realistic. “.

Recall that the first part of “Evacuation” was filmed by the Russo brothers and came out last year. In the story, the mercenary Tyler Rake was supposed to take the son of a crime boss from Southeast Asia to a safe place. Shortly after the release of the film, it became known about the preparations for the creation of a sequel. It is expected to be presented to fans of the genre in 2022.