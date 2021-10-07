Chris Pratt shares his impressions of scenes with Chris Hemsworth in Thor 4

The actor says that Thor has never been so cool.

Shot from the filming of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Pratt recently told Yahoo! Entertainment, what to expect from Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder.



The comedy duo of Star-Lord (Pratt) and Thor (Hemsworth) has become a favorite among Marvel fans after the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The fans were clearly delighted when it was revealed that the god of thunder would go on his new adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Apparently, in “Thor 4” there will be even more hilarious scenes with heroes. Pratt, however, did not share details about the joint episodes, but he made it clear that the shooting was successful. According to him, fans are waiting for the best incarnation of Thor in the MCU:

“Hemsworth is great, he is so good. Viewers will be amazed when they see him and Taika [Вайтити, режиссер и сценарист] came up with for “Thor 4″. This is a new level. ”

Pratt added that he was “just in awe of him.” He says Chris Hemsworth is a real god in life. As the actor also noted, it is very cool to work with Hemsworth and just be around.

In “Thor 4”, the audience is clearly waiting for incredible spectacles. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will become the Mighty Thor superhero, and the god Zeus (Russell Crowe) will also debut in the MCU. And yes, the Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will rule Asgard, and the main villain will be Gorr the God Slayer (Christian Bale).

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere on May 5, 2022.

Read also: What will happen in the 4 and 5 phases of the MCU

