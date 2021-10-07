Compositions of hockey teams for the 2022 Olympics, lists of the three main stars of Russia, Canada, USA, Sweden, Czech Republic

18:31

Sergey Emelyanov

At the end of August, the final stage of qualification for the hockey tournament of the 2022 Olympics ended. On the ice of the arenas in Riga, Bratislava and Oslo, 12 teams, divided into three groups, fought for three final trips to Beijing.

As a result, the national teams of Latvia, Denmark and Slovakia became the winners of their quartets. Thus, on the basis of the IIHF rating, three groups of the Olympic tournament were fully formed.

Teams from Canada, USA, Germany and China will play in Group A. The Russian national team got into group B with the teams of the Czech Republic. Switzerland and Denmark. The third quartet was formed by the national teams of Finland, Sweden, Slovakia and Latvia.