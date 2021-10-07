Compositions of hockey teams for the 2022 Olympics, lists of the three main stars of Russia, Canada, USA, Sweden, Czech Republic

Sergey Emelyanov
The head coach of the Russian national team at the Beijing Olympics will be Alexey Zhamnov… This decision was made by the Expert Council of our Ice Hockey Federation. In the coaching staff of the national team, a 50-year-old Russian specialist worked, among other things, at the 2016 World Cup and the 2018 Olympics as an assistant Oleg Znarka… Now a new challenge has come for Zhamnov, which he spoke about in an exclusive interview with the Championship.
“We need to remove personal ambitions and fight for the country!” Interview with the new coach of the Russian national team
At the end of August, the final stage of qualification for the hockey tournament of the 2022 Olympics ended. On the ice of the arenas in Riga, Bratislava and Oslo, 12 teams, divided into three groups, fought for three final trips to Beijing.
As a result, the national teams of Latvia, Denmark and Slovakia became the winners of their quartets. Thus, on the basis of the IIHF rating, three groups of the Olympic tournament were fully formed.
Teams from Canada, USA, Germany and China will play in Group A. The Russian national team got into group B with the teams of the Czech Republic. Switzerland and Denmark. The third quartet was formed by the national teams of Finland, Sweden, Slovakia and Latvia.
Was Russia lucky with the group at the Olympics? Who will play with whom at a hockey tournament in China
As a reminder, the final lineups of the national teams will be announced only in January 2022.
USA national team troika
And fresh news from literally the last seconds. The coaching staff of the US national team has decided on the names of the three players who will be the first to be called up to the national team for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
As reported on Twitter by journalist Frank Seravalli, these hockey players include the Toronto Maple Leafs strikers. Auston Matthews and Chicago Patrick kaneand also a Blackhawks defender Seth Jones…
“Hedman has won the Stanley Cup in the past two seasons, proving time and time again that he is rightfully considered a leader. Landeskog is the captain of Colorado, one of the best teams in the NHL, and can manage a team both on and off the ice. Zybanejad demonstrates rapid development and today is one of the best strikers in the league, he can be used in any role and is ready to help the team in scoring the opponents’ goal, ”explained the coach of the Swedish national team. Johan Garpenlev…
Unstable goalkeepers and star defense. What will be the composition of the Swedish national team at the Olympics
“Of course, everyone understands what caliber Sidney and Connor are, and Alex, in turn, has a vast experience of playing at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, the 2016 World Cup and captaincy at St. Louis Blues in 2019. when the team won the Stanley Cup. These guys are at the peak of their careers, they have already proved to everyone that they have a winning spirit.
I have spoken to Crosby more than any other hockey player just because of my long-standing friendship with him. Of course, he will be the leader of our team. He will be of great help to the coaching staff, passing on their instructions to the rest of the players. To me, he’s just Sidney Crosby. He’s the best player on the planet for over ten years in a row. I do not think that the other players will have any tremulous feelings in front of him, but they will respect him – absolutely for sure, “the general manager of the Canadian national team commented on his choice. Doug Armstrong…
Names of Czech national team players
The last at the moment have decided on the names of the main hockey players of the country in the Czech Hockey Union. These players are the 25-year-old Boston Bruins forward. David Pastrnyak, two-time Stanley Cup winner with Tampa Ondřej Chambersas well as the Columbus striker Jakub Voracek
Selection of the coaching staff of the Finnish national team
Today, the coaching staff of the Finnish national team announced the first three hockey players to qualify for the Olympic Games – 2022, which will be held in winter in Beijing, China.
According to the official website of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), these players are 24-year-old Carolina Hurricanes forwards. Sebastian Aho and Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanenas well as the Florida Panthers forward Alexander Barkov…
Three of the Swedish national team
They were followed by shooting in the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation. The honor of “Tre Krunur” at the main tournament of the fourth anniversary will definitely be represented by a 30-year-old defender Victor Hedman, two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche strikers Mika Zibanejad and Gabriel Landeskog…
Team Canada top three
Previously, the top three of the country’s top hockey players were provided by the Ice Hockey Federation of Canada. Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sydney Crosby, his co-star from the Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid and Vegas Golden Knights defender Alex Pietrangelo were the first to join the team of John Cooper.
Hello dear hockey fans. “Championship” launches a live dedicated to the announcement of the squads for the Olympics. Until the evening of October 8, all national federations must provide three players who will definitely go to Beijing. And by October 15, expanded teams of 55 hockey players will be provided.