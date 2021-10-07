https://rsport.ria.ru/20211007/krym-1753460267.html

“Crimea is ours”: Guberniev reacted to the scandalous logo of Euro 2024

“Crimea is ours”: Guberniev reacted to the scandalous logo of Euro 2024 – RIA Novosti Sport, 07.10.2021

“Crimea is ours”: Guberniev reacted to the scandalous logo of Euro 2024

Popular sports journalist and commentator Dmitry Guberniev spoke about the Euro 2024 logo, which depicts Crimea as part of Ukraine. RIA Novosti Sport, 07.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 7 – RIA Novosti. Popular sports journalist and commentator Dmitry Guberniev spoke about the logo of Euro 2024, which depicts Crimea as part of Ukraine. According to the journalist, one should not look for politics in the new logo of the continental championship. Most likely, a banal mistake was made. “I think that such things may not be politically motivated. Artists can be wrong, there are still inaccuracies in this map, as far as I heard. If the authors of the logo arrive in Simferopol, they will not see Ukrainian border guards, soldiers and the police. Crimea is the Russian land, which is clear to everyone. They can draw whatever they want, even earthly disks instead of balls. Drawn – and let it not be necessary to react, you need to develop your own football. We will become even stronger, and Crimea – ours “, – quotes his words” Sport-Express “. Earlier, UEFA presented Crimea as part of Ukraine during the presentation of the logo of the European Football Championship 2024, which will be held in Germany.

