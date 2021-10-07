cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Shiba Inu have risen in price again

BTC rose in price by about 20% – to $ 55 thousand, and Shiba Inu became the 12th largest among all cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged to record highs for the first time since May 2021. Focus understood what the reasons for the sharp jump in the exchange rate were.

In April, the bitcoin rate reached an all-time high of $ 63 thousand, and in May fell sharply against the backdrop of sanctions against mining in China. On October 7, the value of the largest cryptocurrency in the world rose to $ 55 thousand and continues to be held at this level with minor jumps. According to the Coinmarketcap service, the rate increased by 25% over the week. At the same time, the capitalization of BTC reached $ 1 trillion.

Bitcoin rate according to Coinmarketcap [+–] Photo: Screenshot

CEO of analyst firm CryptoQuant Ki Yong Joo in Twitter explained the sharp rise in bitcoin prices with a large purchase of $ 1.6 billion worth of cryptocurrency. At the same time, short positions were closed for $ 17 million. The analyst stressed that the phenomenon is more reminiscent of the purchase of digital currency by “whales” – large holders.

According to Bloomberg, as of October 7, Shiba Inu grew by 367% over the week and became the 12th largest cryptocurrency in the world market with a value of $ 0.00003436. According to Coinmarketcap, the price has increased by 51% in the last 24 hours alone. At the same time, capitalization reached $ 10 billion.

Shiba Inu course [+–] Photo: Screenshot

The rise of Shiba Inu, named after the Japanese hunting dog breed from the famous meme, came amid a general rise in popular cryptocurrencies, which analysts attribute to favorable seasonal factors, positive technical chart signals and a lack of intervention from the Federal Reserve.

Another reason could be the publication of the American billionaire Elon Musk – this time he posted a photo of his Shiba Inu dog named Floki looking out of the trunk of a Tesla electric car.

Earlier, Elon Musk already showed his puppy, causing the growth of the Shiba Floki cryptocurrency by 520%. The billionaire hinted that at that time the baby Floki had just been delivered to his house.

