Cupid – Tractor. Forecast and rate for 2.03 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Amur will be hosted by Traktor. The game will take place at the Platinum Arena on October 7. The meeting starts at 12:00 Moscow time. Amur – Traktor: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Amur”

The Khabarovsk club after 14 fights has 11 points in its reserve, thanks to which the team was able to break into eighth place in the Eastern Conference table.

In the second half of September “Amur” survived two major away defeats. The Tigers lost to Metallurg Mg (2: 6) and SKA (1: 5). And after the mentioned matches, the coach resigned.

Now the team is led by Mikhail Kravets, at the head of which the guys from Khabarovsk defeated Kunlun (2: 0), and then lost to Vityaz (1: 4) and Dynamo Minsk (1: 2).

Having returned to their native walls, “Cupid” had three fights and decorated them with victories. The Tigers dealt with Torpedo (4: 3 OT), Dynamo Riga (3: 2 B) and Vityaz (2: 1 B).

“Tractor”

Chelyabinsk citizens after 14 matches of the regular season have 22 points in the asset. These figures make the team the second in the Eastern Conference standings.

September 8-18 “Traktor” managed to organize five victories in a row, after which he suffered a major defeat at home. The “tankers” of “Dynamo” Minsk lost (0: 5).

After the defeat from the team from Belarus, the wards Anvara Gatiyatulina won twice. His team finished with CSKA (2: 1) and Avtomobilist (2: 1 B).

In two other away matches, Traktor merged Torpedo (2: 5) and SKA (3: 4 B). And in a couple of home matches, Chelyabinsk defeated Avangard (4: 3) and Jokerit (3: 2 B).

Forecast and rate

Amur’s victory is estimated at 3.13, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.10, and for the victory of “Traktor” – 2.03…

In the course of the latest results, the Khabarovsk team improved well in the tournament, rising to the eighth line in the East.