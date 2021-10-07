Cyberpunk 2077 developers banned having sex with Keanu Reeves’ character

Polish studio CD Project Red has banned the distribution of a mod for Cyberpunk 2077, which allows you to change character skins to each other. It could be used, in particular, to replace the textures of the sex robot Joytoy with Johnny Silverhand – the character of Keanu Reeves.

According to PC Gamer, the blocked mod gave a rather bad approximation to having sex with a Canadian actor – Silverhand remained dressed and continued to speak in the voice of a sex toy.

CD Project Red said they are not against game modifications, but they should not harm anyone. According to them, the use in certain scenes of characters based on real people can be perceived as real action with them.

When creating fan content continued in the studio, authors must make sure they have permission from all stakeholders. In this case, there was no such permission from Keanu Reeves. The developers asked to refrain from using characters based on real faces in any scenes that might be perceived as offensive.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on December 10th – after a long series of transfers. The game takes place in the futuristic city of Night City, in which the player has complete freedom of action. Despite the delays during which the creators promised to fix the problems, the game came out with many bugs. “Afisha Daily” found the funniest and collected the impressions of the players.

