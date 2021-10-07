De Bruyne and Hazard vs. Benzema and Mbappe: match announcement Belgium – France – 07.10.2021

France got a chance to make amends for the failure at Euro 2020, otherwise the departure to the ⅛ finals from Switzerland could not be named. In the summer, Benzema returned to the national team, by a strange coincidence, Mbappe began to look much worse. In addition, Deschamps used to be rescued by his cautious tactics. For France, the main thing was not to miss, but they can always score 1-2 goals – that was the calculation. Recent results have shown that this practically does not work, and the transition to another game model is not easy to master. After the Euro, the French lost points with the Bosnians (1: 1) and the Ukrainians (1: 1). The only victory came at a meeting with Finland (2: 0).

This is almost the last chance to win something meaningful for the Belgian generation, which was previously called “golden”. Two quarterfinals at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, bronze at the 2018 World Cup and again ¼ finals at Euro 2020. The first number in the FIFA rankings never even made it to the final. Every year, the age defenders of the Belgian national team are getting older, all hope is for the genius of the goalkeeper Courtois and the attacking trio de Bruyne – Hazard – Lukaku. At Euro, the first two were injured, so Martinez’s team lost to Italy. In September, there were no problems, three wins out of three, and this despite the fact that the match with Belarus was the second line-up.

Belgium has a few losses before this match. Mertens, Thorgan Hazard, Meunier and replacement players Benteke and Origi did not come to the national team due to injuries. For France, the lack of defensive midfielder Kante will be a serious problem. Rabiot and Tchuameni from AS Monaco can leave from Pogba in the center of the pitch. But in the attack everything is according to the classics: Griezmann, Mbappe and Benzema. The PSG forward recently said that he was offended by the insults for an unaccounted penalty kick at Euro 2020 and hinted at a possible departure from the national team. But for now, he’s here.

France and Belgium met three years ago in Russia, and Deschamps’ team was stronger in the semi-finals – 1: 0. Martinez believes that the Belgian national team has become stronger during this time, but this is a controversial statement. Still, Alderweireld and Vertongen have already passed the peak of their careers. Boyata or Denayer don’t look like high-level defenders. Perhaps the recent criticism of Deschamps’ team after 5 draws in a row has brought the French footballers back to the ground. Bookmakers have a slight preference for France in this meeting. Bookmaker Winline gives a coefficient of 2.65 for her victory.