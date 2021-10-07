Despite the divorce, Kim Kardashian touchingly congratulated her husband on his birthday

On June 8, eccentric American rapper Kanye West celebrated his birthday. In 2021, he turned 44. But the hottest news of this year for him is the divorce from his famous wife Kim Kardashian after seven years of marriage.

In the winter, the couple finally launched divorce proceedings after months of rumors that they were about to split up. Now they have to share a huge fortune and custody of four children. Although something suggests that, despite all the shocking, the couple will not make a scandal out of their divorce. For example, on Kanye’s birthday, his ex-soulmate sent him a touching congratulation on Instagram.

“Happy birthday. I love you for life! ” – wrote Kim, posting a photo with a smiling husband and children.

Earlier, Kardashian’s mother gave her advice on how to survive a divorce, noting that love for children should come first. If so, then, despite all the pain, the ex-husband and wife will be able to break up normally, says socialite Kris Jenner.

