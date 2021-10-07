Dmitry Selyuk: It will be difficult to win without Dzyuba and Golovin. Smolov is not close to Dziuba

Recall that the Russian national team will play on October 8 in Kazan with Slovakia, then on October 11 with Slovenia on the road.

– For two years now I have been telling my colleagues that without Dziuba and Golovin, our team, in terms of its level, turns into a conditional national team of Belarus. This is my firm conviction. All hands did not reach to write about it, and yesterday they did. Do you agree?

– I completely agree with you. Dziuba is really the best Russian forward and leader of the attack. No Fedya Smolov can compare with him.

Golovin is an attacking midfielder who can play both in the center and on the flank. He is also, of course, one of the leaders.

And I personally really like Kuzyaev. I consider him a key figure in the national team and Zenit. He does a lot of rough work that is often subtle. But there are no good teams without such players. They are in demand in any team.

– If we also remove Kuzyaev, then we will already turn into the national team of Moldova. Remember how we suffered with her in a friendly match? Moldova, by the way, now occupies 180th place in the FIFA ranking. Cuba and Cambodia – and those above.

– Yes, we have already slipped … Of course, I remember that game, it was last year, we played 0: 0.