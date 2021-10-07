Dogecoin Killer Is Up 200 Percent Since Oct 4th

This may include advertisements from us and 3 parties, depending on our understanding. The so-called killer dogecoin has risen nearly 200 percent since October 4th, starting from an unprecedented new high of $ 10,0001010 so far. The sudden bull momentum caught many market users by surprise after more than 100 days of stagnation. However, behavioral analytics platform Santiment suggested a crowd that rallied in tandem with price, usually followed by a steep correction.

The Into Theblocks Out the Moneals Award MOMAP model shows that $ 28,002 represents a strong prop for this asset. More than 10,000 addresses purchased over 630 billion SHIB in the previous period around this price level. Such a wall of decisive demand suggests that further falls below this level could result in large losses. This means that Shiba Inou can sell for $ 0.000017 or even $ 0.000115.

Why didn’t Shiba Inu explode? Side cryptocurrency Dogecoin Shiba Inu is now up about 8,000 percent last year and is up 45 percent since Monday. The latest price hike was attributed to Elon Musk, who tweeted a photo of his dog on Monday.