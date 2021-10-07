Duane John told his daughter he was a dinosaur and showed her reaction

Actor Dwayne Johnson told his youngest daughter that he is a dinosaur that lives for millions of years, and the girl’s reaction turned out to be sweeter than the legs of a diplodocus. But the fans assured that the baby is not the only one in the army of gullible children with a similar facial expression.

Fast and Furious media star Dwayne Scala Johnson posted on his Instagram page a series of photos with his two-year-old daughter Tiana Gia on February 24. In the first picture, the highest paid actor according to Forbes shows the baby calluses on his hands. Then the child makes surprised eyes, giving out a reaction to the dad’s words about his own origin.

The first photo is Tiana’s deep admiration for her dad’s calluses, their feelings and what they mean. The second is the look when I tell her: “This means that your dad is actually a dinosaur, which is 250 million years old.”

In response to the post, the followers of the celeba could not contain their emotions: many imagined what the girl was thinking at that moment and whether she really believed the words of her dad.

So cute.

Are you kidding?

Honestly, it’s hard to understand that your dad is a dinosaur.

Commentators admitted that Tiana Gia is not the only child who takes to heart any damage on the body of his parents, even such minor ones as calluses.

My son does the same to me. He thinks my hands are hurt.

Dwayne Johnson pays special attention to children: earlier, the actor gave the new Xbox Series X consoles to children from children’s hospitals. But the critics saw not charity, but a note of hype.

And the hairstyle that Skala did to her daughter Simone struck subscribers in the very heart. It seems that people have not seen such cuteness, and they predict a career as a stylist for Celeb.