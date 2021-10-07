During the day, bitcoin lost 7% of its price: what is the reason

The most widespread cryptocurrency in the world – bitcoin – lost 7% in price over the course of a day. Now its cost is $ 44,683, according to data from the CoinMarketCap exchange.

The rapid fall in cryptocurrency prices. Photo: CoinMarketCap

The last time such a price of bitcoin was fixed on September 13. Since that day, the cryptocurrency has gone into rapid growth and reached $ 48.7 thousand last week.

Following bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies began to fall. Ethereum fell by more than 8%, Cardano – by almost 10.2%, Binance Coin – by 7%, XRP – by almost 10.5%.

According to Bloomberg, the collapse occurred against the backdrop of the impending bankruptcy of the Chinese developer China Evergarnde, whose debt amounted to $ 305 billion. Given this situation, investors began to massively get rid of risky assets.

The plunge in China Evergarnde stocks also pushed the stock indices down. The German DAX fell 2%, the French CAC – 1.9%, the British FTSE – 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 0.5%, while the NASDAQ tech index dropped 0.9%.

Context. One of the largest developers in China – China Evergarnde – is on the verge of default. The company, which owes more than $ 300 billion, has no funds to cover its debt obligations. The developer has not completed about 800 residential buildings, more than 1.2 million people are waiting for their apartments. A potential default, which, according to forecasts, can be expected this month, will hit not only the Chinese market, but also damage the global economy. Investors in the Chinese company include Allianz, Ashmore and BlackRock.