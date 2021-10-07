“During training, they accidentally ran into Smolov, got a bruised nose and face.”

Russian national team midfielder Daler Kuzyaev spoke about his readiness for the match with Slovakia in the selection of the World Cup 2022.

– Will I be the captain tomorrow if I’m at the pre-game press conference? All our players are captains, everyone feels responsibility to the national team and the country. If tomorrow Karpin offers me to be the captain, I will agree.

Why do I have a cut and a black eye? Yesterday at training we accidentally ran into Fedya Smolov. After the collision, I passed many tests, I have no contraindications to training and games. Just a bruised nose and face.

Can the coach have sweets (Karpin tried chak-chak at the airport – approx. “Match TV”)? The coach is not a player, he can do anything, unlike us. We must keep track of our shape and choose the right nutrition that will contribute to the achievement of results, – said Kuzyaev.

The match Russia – Slovakia will be held on October 8 in Kazan. Watch the live broadcast from 21:40 (Moscow time) on the sites “Match TV” and Sportbox.ru.

After six rounds, the Russian team scored 13 points and is in 2nd place in Group H, lagging behind the leading Croatia in goal difference. Slovakia – 3rd with 9 points.