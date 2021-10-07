Dwayne Johnson looked like an adult at 15. Photo caused a flash mob

TV presenter Jimmy Fallon showed himself 15-year-old alongside actor Dwayne Johnson at 15 and made the commentators giggle. After all, the Rock, as a teenager, had grown to the level of an unattainable peak – and, comparing young themselves with a wrestler, the fans were finally convinced of this. Dwayne, are you really human?

It’s no secret for moviegoers that the actor and wrestler Dwayne Rock Johnson is a rather large man (he got his nickname for a reason), who can boast about 190 centimeters in height and impressive muscles. However, the Fast and the Furious star was distinguished by its serious dimensions even in adolescence – and presenter Jimmy Fallon reminded the Twitter users of this on February 11.

The showman showed in his account how he looked at the age of 15 (spoiler – like an ordinary teenager) and what the Rock was at that age. And it’s better to see it once.

… @ TheRock at 15 and me at 15.

No, Fallon wasn’t pranking the fans. In the shot on the left, there is indeed 15-year-old Skala, even if it is not easy to believe. In the fall of 2019, a similar snapshot of a teenage Johnson, taken during the same period, went viral on social networks. Fans then unanimously doubted what they saw, Dwayne confirmed the authenticity of the photo (and described what it was like to go to school with such an appearance).

The actor also reacted to the post of Jimmy Fallon, recalling the time of his youth.

I laugh until colic … I like it. One of these guys had a real mustache and was arrested several times, while the other had a respected position – everyone’s favorite seller in the local market … I love you, man !!

Twitter users, like Scala, could not help laughing at the sight of two such different young men.

I’m dying😂😂😂😂

Aha-ha-ha, the boys will understand.

Dwayne Johnson looked like a typical anime protagonist at 15, the commentators decided. Perhaps the secret is that he was born 25 years old, the inhabitants of the platform joked. But many of the star’s fans could not boast of such an appearance – and, having unearthed their teenage photos, showed it.

… @ TheRock at 15 and me at 15.

I am 15 years old.

Rock at 15 vs Me at 15.

The more fans posted their photos, the clearer it became that Skala was at some special level at the age of 15.

Rock at 15 and I at 15.

… @ TheRock and me at 15. We are almost the same.

15 year old me trying to look like Billie Joe Armstrong [из рок-группы Green Day — прим. Medialeaks]

However, in the photo archives of the Rock there is also a frame from childhood, in which he looks less like an adult man. And this guy with an afro and a malocclusion made fans fall in love with a celebrity again.

