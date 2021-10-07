Dwayne “The Rocks” Johnson lookalike found on the web

Police Officer Eric Fields has become a real star in Alabama, and all because of the incredible resemblance to Dwayne Johnson.

The day before, the sheriff’s office shared two photos of Lieutenant Eric Fields in a T-shirt and black aviators. Facebook posts just exploded, users simply did not believe that this could actually be. “Wow, I would have sworn that he was a Rock!”

A video with Eric appeared on TikTok, which gained 320 thousand likes. Crowds of people gather around the sheriff’s office wanting to be photographed with the star’s doppelganger.

The policeman himself noted in an interview with Advance Local that he “has some pressure to look like one of the most famous (and most muscular) Hollywood stars.” The officer added, “I just plan to be myself. I really can’t be anything other than myself. I’m just glad that I can be a part of someone’s happiness and laughter. “