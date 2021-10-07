Dzhigurda poked his fist at Milonov under the shouts of Volochkova. The deputy bent under the onslaught and was baptized

A battle took place between 60-year-old actor Nikita Dzhigurda and 47-year-old State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov. Photo: Video frame

The pop MMA trend is gaining momentum more and more: fights recorded for broadcasting on Youtube (sometimes the broadcast rights are sold to federal channels), between former professionals, semi-professionals or even amateurs.

Promotional companies Hardocore Fighting, Nashe Delo, Top Dog, Hype Fighting and others are promoting the fights with two-hour press conferences, outrageous thrash talk (giving each other coffins, diapers and gay collages) and showdowns outside the octagon. And there is a huge demand for it. Like I was in rap battles in my time. Shows with fights in the pop-MMA format are gaining millions of views. And to keep the interest even higher, the organizers often arrange freak fights among bloggers, rappers, or just strange characters from the Internet.

Photo: Video frame

Such was the battle between 60-year-old actor Nikita Dzhigurda and 47-year-old State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov. The shocking artist challenged an equally extravagant politician – and he accepted the challenge, despite the predictability of the outcome.

The outrageous artist challenged the outrageous deputy. Photo: Video frame

Before the fight Milonov admitted that he “had been boxing for a long time”, but then he denied these words. The difference in anthropometry (height, arm span, physical form) was obvious, as was the experience: the boxing Dzhigurda at least took part in real fights against colleagues and won several fights in the show “King of the Ring” on the First.

Watch the video “King of the Ring” – Dzhigurda: Policemako

– I will enter the ring for the first time in my life at the age of 47, – Milonov explained in turn. – If I refused, everyone would say that I was scared. And I cannot be scared. Fight is a noble cause? So I did not back down. I can lose, but I was not scared. And I didn’t do boxing before.

Dzhigurda was determined Photo: Video frame

Milonov went to the fight to the epic music of the 17-year-old Indian DJ Flywish and in the company of the scandalous Petersburg blogger and pop-MMA fighter Korney Tarasov. Dzhigurda – in a fur coat, dark glasses and under Celtic motives. As it turned out, this is the coat of the ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, who came to support her belligerent friend.

Dzhigurda’s blow knocked down Milonov. Photo: Video frame

The fight did not come out bloody. The organizers of the “Our Business” promotion remembered that Milonov needed to work in the State Duma of the Russian Federation with his head, so they persuaded Dzhgurda to fight … without blows to the head. And according to the simplified rules: three rounds of 1 minute each. However, this was enough for an easy victory. Nikita tried to play Mohammed Ali and hover like a butterfly, prancing counterclockwise around his opponent. Sometimes he shook his head, as if Milonov was going to beat him, and weakly poked the deputy in the chest with his fist.

Vitaly Milonov was injured. Photo: Video frame

Vitaly defended himself as best he could: with his arms crossed over his chest and with his mouth open. At the end of the second minute of the fight, after another poke, Milonov grabbed his shoulder and showed that he was in pain. But he held on until the end of the round. But at the beginning of the third round, apparently, something got into Nikita’s eye, and he got angry – he attacked an opponent who was huddled in the corner and treated his kidneys with a series of blows to the body so that Vitaly fell to the floor. The referee opened the score for the knockdown, and Milonov continued to sit in the corner, like Conor McGregor after the strangling Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The moment of the battle of the “stars”. Photo: Video frame

However, the deputy got up, crossed himself and, with God’s help, went to the final (then it seemed that in life) 30 seconds of the battle. And yet, faith could not keep Vitaly on his feet after another series on the sides of Nikita. He fell in the second knockdown, but the knockout did not happen – the time of the fight was “dirty”, that is, without stopping during pauses, and soon the final gong sounded. Dzhigurda was upset that everything ended so quickly, but won by unanimous decision.

After the fight, the rivals hugged and Nikita even kissed Vitaly in the ear.

– For the first time in my life I was in this place, – confessed breathless Milonov. – I can do a lot, but boxing … This is a great start, because Nikita gave me a start in life. Motivation. I will train for a whole year. I want to say thank you. A week ago, I didn’t know how to put on gloves. I didn’t know what boxing was. I did three workouts. After the first one, I wanted to give up: I had blue hands, dislocated fingers, but the worst thing is not to get it, but to get scared and not go.

Vitaly Milonov was injured. Photo: Video frame

“The last time I entered the ring was in 2009,” Nikita explained. – And I am grateful to Vitalik that he came out. I love him. There are good people in different religions and parties. Vitala is one of the best in the party he is a member of. He is an artist. I felt sorry for him, of course. I could knock him out without even hitting the head.

Then Milonov wished to take revenge on Dzhigurda. In about six months.