Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlett Johansson, Snoop Dogg and others at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Yesterday, Los Angeles hosted the 29th MTV Movie & TV Awards, which has been called the MTV Movie Awards since 1992. An impressive number of celebrities took to the red carpet at the Hollywood Pallidium concert hall that evening, among which were Elizabeth Olsen, the star of the series “Euphoria” Jacob Aylordi, Yara Shahidi, TV presenter Rachel Lindsay, Mandy Moore, for whom the appearance on the track became her debut as mothers, and many others.

The guests not only sat in the auditorium, but also took an active part in the award ceremony: almost all of them took to the stage at least once to announce the winner in one of the nominations. Some of the laureates could not be present in person, so they connected via video link – for example, did the actress Scarlett Johansson, who was recognized as the star of the generation in the MTV Generation nomination.

The absolute leader this year was the Marvel superhero series Wanda / Vision, which took four awards at once: Best Series, Best Fight (Wanda vs. Agatha), Best Villain (Katherine Khan) and Best Performance in a Series (Elizabeth Olsen). Another Marvel series – “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – bypassed the competition in two categories: “Best Hero” (Anthony Mackie) and “Best Screen Duo” (Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan). “To All the Boys: With Love …” became the Film of the Year, and Rege-Jean Page was recognized as the Breakthrough of the Year for his role in the TV series “Bridgertons”. Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues”) received the Best Performance in a Film award posthumously. “Genius of Comedy” was recognized Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat 2”).

Elizabeth Olsen Jacob Elordi Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley

Full list of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners:

Best movie – “To All the Boys: Always and Forever …”

Best TV series – “Wanda / Vision” (WandaVision) Best Movie Role – Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Best Performance in a Series – Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision Best Hero – Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Best kiss ever Chase Stokes & Madeline Kline, Outer Banks Best Comedic Performance – Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America Best villain – Katherine Hahn, WandaVision Breakthrough of the Year – Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton Best fight – Wanda vs. Agatha, WandaVision The best scare is Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Bly Manor Best duet – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Best Song – Edge of Great, Julie and the Phantoms The genius of comedy – Sacha Baron Cohen Generation recognition – Scarlett Johansson



Scarlett Johansson Snoop dogg Katherine Hahn Addison Ray Rachel Lindsay Chase Stokes Jerny Smollett Leslie Jones Lana Condor Yvonne Orji Yara Shahidi