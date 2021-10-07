Ellen DeGeneres closes her own show after 19 seasons

“Я должна бросить себе новый вызов”.

One of the brightest television stars in the United States, Ellen Degeneres admitted that after nineteen successful seasons of the show named after herself, she is ready to say goodbye to him in the spring of 2022.

Wednesday at the beginning of a new episode of the program Degeneres said that the 19th season will be the last in the history of the show.

“The last 18 years have changed my life. You have all changed my life. I will be forever grateful to you for watching, laughing, dancing – sometimes crying. This show was the best experience of my life and I am grateful for it to all of you. ”

Making such an important decision, the presenter said that she thought a lot about what she decided to do, and, of course, consulted with her wife – Portia de Rossi.

“I’ve been thinking about this idea for a while. I was carrying her. I spoke to Portia… With myself. I spoke to myself several times, and Portia thought that with her. The opposite also happened. Once I was talking to the TV, and accidentally wrote to my ophthalmologist. The bottom line is that I need to take a break from the constant conversation. ”

For Degeneres ending her show on season 19 is something she has long thought about.

“Two years ago I signed a contract for another three years. Deep down, I always knew that Season 19 would be my last. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. And they told me it was time to finish. As a comedian, I have always understood the importance of timing. In all seriousness, I say that I truly feel that next season is the right time to end this amazing chapter of my life. ”

Degeneres said that back in 1997 she knew that she needed to stop sitcomand start something new. The TV presenter admitted that then she dreamed of a bird that needed to be released from the cage. More than 20 years later, she again had a prophetic dream – a bird with bright red plumage whispered to Ellen that she could still film on Netflix…

“18 years ago in the very first episode, I said it would be a long and serious relationship. And we plan to continue our relationship even after the show ends. Not in this house, because, as you know, I love to move. ”

In the final part of Ellen’s monologue Degeneres promised that she plans to film a fantastic final season with lots of surprises, reminiscences and moments for her to thank her fans.