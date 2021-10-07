Emma Stone named her daughter in honor of her great-grandmother

A copy of the birth certificate of the daughter of actress Emma Stone appeared in the media. According to the document, Stone named the baby Louise Jean.

Louise and her mother have the same middle name – Jean, reports TMZ. The actress, together with her husband, director Dave McCarey, decided to name her daughter after her great-grandmother, Jean Louise.

Emma Stone became a mother on March 13, 2021, but she kept this information secret. The news that Stone had given birth to a child did not appear until March 26th.

Emma and Dave met while filming Saturday Night Live in 2016. The couple worked together on the shooting of the sketch “Wells for Boys”. They hid their relationship from the public for a long time. Three years later, Emma and Dave attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards together. Already in December, McCarey decided to reveal his cards by posting a joint photo. The actress had a diamond ring on her finger.

A year later, they decided to get married. The couple was supposed to get married in March 2020, but Emma postponed the celebration due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In the fall of 2020, information appeared that the wedding of Emma and Dave still took place, but the couple did not advertise it.

Emma Stone won the 2017 Academy Award for Best Actress in La La Land. After a two-year career hiatus, the actress returned to the big screen starring in the movie Cruella. The premiere of the film will take place on June 3.

Dave McCurry directed Saturday Night Live in 2013. Four years later, he was nominated for a Golden Camera (Director’s Debut Award) for his film Brigsby Bear.