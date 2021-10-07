Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling spark engagement rumors while walking with their daughters in Los Angeles

Ryan Gosling / Eva Mendes with daughter Amada

46-year-old Eva Mendes and 40-year-old Ryan Gosling do not often get caught by the paparazzi with their two daughters. The couple leads a closed lifestyle and rarely shares personal information with the press.

The other day there was a rare case when reporters still managed to capture the entire family. Eva and Ryan, along with six-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada, got into the lenses of photographers while walking through a quiet Los Angeles area of ​​Los Feliz (ex-spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt also chose him for a quiet family life).

Eva Mendes with her youngest daughter Amada



Ryan Gosling with his eldest daughter Esmeralda



Dressed in comfortable clothes, the family walked along the hilly terrain and enjoyed the fresh air: Esmeralda held her dad’s hand tightly throughout the walk, and Amada walked next to her mother.

At some point, Eva leaned over to her daughter to straighten her protective mask, which was also captured by the reporters. This frame later aroused the special interest of fans, because in the picture, many of them saw a ring resembling an engagement ring on Mendes’ very finger.

By the way, this is not the first time that a couple is suspected of being engaged. At one time, there were even rumors in the press about the secret wedding of Eve and Ryan, but then there was no tangible evidence of this. Mendes and Gosling became especially close on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, while they had known each other before. In 2014, they had a daughter, Esmeralda, and in 2016, Amada. In one of his rare interviews about his personal life, Gosling admitted that Eve has absolutely all the qualities that he values ​​in women. Eve herself, in a conversation with journalists, once said that she really wanted to become a mother only after meeting with Gosling.

The eldest daughter of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Esmeralda