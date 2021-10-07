F1 has different rules for everyone

On the eve of the Turkish Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso complained that he was accused of driving off the track in Sochi on the first lap. According to the two-time world champion, this proves that in the championship they turn a blind eye to the violations of pilots of one nationality and are stricter towards others.

Alonso drove off the track in turn two and came back ahead of George Russell. However, he immediately slowed down and returned the position. The judges did not find anything reprehensible in the actions of the Spaniard and did not even begin an investigation against him. As, however, in relation to other riders who committed the same offenses in Sochi.

However, according to Alonso, having arrived in Turkey, he faced criticism for his departure, which, he said, proves the inequality in the paddock.

“I just needed to prove that in Formula 1 there is a different attitude to this behavior when it is discussed in the next stage,” said Alonso. – So it is possible they now change the departure area in the first corners.

Before, I acted like an idiot, observing the limits of the track, while on the first lap I was overtaken there. This was the case in both Austrian races, and there was no reaction. And now they ask me questions. Here is your confirmation. “

As another example, Alonso cited the fact that Briton Lando Norris, who at the end of the race was already injured due to untimely tire change, was not punished for crossing the white line when entering the pit lane: Norris was driving slicks for intermediate tires and simply I could not fit into the marking line on a wet road.

“There are different rules for different competitors,” said the Alpine pilot. – Well, or at least different conversations a couple of weeks after the incident.

Let’s see who is next to cross the white line at the entrance to the pit lane. What nationality he will be and what he will receive a fine. “

Further information: Luke Smith

