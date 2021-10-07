Fans figured out a fixed match reported by Kalinichenko

Yesterday, September 6, Maxim Kalinichenko in his telegram channel he spoke about the fixing match in which he took part. Fans have found a game that matches this description.

According to the footballer, his team conceded a goal in the middle of the second half, a few minutes after that the midfielder himself evened the score, and in the last minutes his team converted a penalty kick and won 2: 1. In the Ukrainian championship of the 1998/1999 season, Dnipro hosted Nikolaev and, according to the protocol, events developed in this meeting exactly as the midfielder described.

Dnipro conceded in that match in the 70th minute, three minutes later Kalinichenko leveled the score, and in the end there was a penalty, which was converted by Oleg Shelayev (in the future 412 matches in the Ukrainian championship, the 2006 World Cup quarterfinalist together with Kalinichenko).

The champion of that season was Dynamo Kiev, and the top scorer with 18 goals was 22-year-old Andriy Shevchenko. Then he became the top scorer of the Champions League and left for Milan. Kalinichenko, 21, played another season and moved to Spartak Moscow.