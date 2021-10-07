Fast and Furious 9 has broken the box office record of Quiet Place 2 since the start of the pandemic, raising $ 70 million in the US

For the first weekend, “Fast and the Furious 9” earned $ 70 million in the American box office, which is almost twice as much as the previous record holder, “Quiet Place-2”. At the moment, this is the best box office since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States, writes Reuters.

Film distributors predicted the collection of $ 75 million, but in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, even 65 million is already a good result. The two previous parts of the franchise raised significantly more – 147 million and 99 million dollars, but experts note that even under normal conditions, 70 million dollars is not considered a box office failure. At the box office around the world, “Fast and Furious 9” grossed more than $ 300 million.

According to them, “Quiet Place-2” and “Fast and Furious 9” broke pandemic records because they were released exclusively as theatrical releases. After the cinemas, the films will go to streaming: the first will appear on Paramount Plus, the site for the second film is still unknown, but the online cinema expects to include it in an extended subscription.

Fast and Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin, which continues the story of a racer named Dominic Toretto. Vin Diesel plays the main role in the film. This time, Toretto’s team had to save the world from a hacker who got hold of the strongest weapon on the planet and plans to seize power in the international arena.

Lin has worked on Fast & Furious 4, 5 and 6, as well as True Detective and Community. The film was written by Daniel Casey – he replaced Chris Morgan, who has worked on all films in the franchise, starting with Tokyo Drift.