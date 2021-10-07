Figure skating Finlandia trophy results men, Kolyada third after the short program at Finlandia trophy, Aliyev – fifth, Semenenko 11th, rental video, analytics – October 7, 2021

Finlandia Trophy in Espoo is the official start of the season for a significant part of the Russian national figure skating team. On October 7, the men showed short programs. Sport24 talks about the results of the first day.

Russia at the tournament is represented by the European champion – 2020 Dmitry Aliev, and Mikhail Kolyada and Evgeny Semenenko, who at the World Cup in Stockholm won 3 quotas for the country (recently Mark Kondratyuk the third quota was confirmed). But none of the Russians managed to perform the short program cleanly: everyone fell, and some did not get into the strongest warm-up at all.

Dmitry Aliev, who was planned for the Nebelhorn Trophy, did not go there in the end. It is difficult for him to enter the season. The athlete fell from the only quadruple – a sheepskin coat, landed a pure trixel, but made a cascade of only triple lutz and sheepskin coat. Actually, his signature cascade is a quadruple lutz – a triple toe loop. But Aliyev refused the quada. According to him, everything interferes with him – both the head and physics. For the short program, Aliyev received 78.28 points and became only fifth.

Evgeny Semenenko, who loudly announced himself last season, ruined almost everything he could. The athlete pulled out a quadruple toe loop in threes, fell from a triple axel, made a bow tie on a salchow in a cascade with a triple toe loop. On the step sequence, the judges marked only the 2nd level. This blurred the impression that Semenenko had clearly worked on the rotations and presentation of the program. Unfortunately, an eerie 69.63 points, this is only 11th place. Above are even guys from Spain and Estonia.

Mikhail Kolyada abandoned the program under “In Memory of Caruso” and returned to “The Nutcracker” in a red uniform. The skater accurately conveyed the music, I would like to note how well the choreography is staged. Mikhail himself was also pleased with her. However, it did not work out with the jumping part: a triple salchow instead of a quadruple (although Misha claims that today there was only a triple salchow in his plans, but it did not seem like that in terms of movement and flight), a fall from a quad-toe loop. Kolyada was left without a cascade. Pure trixel became a glimpse. As a result, Kolyada received 82.75 points and became 3rd. But the gap between the leaders’ duo is almost 10 points.

2nd place American Jason Brown, which of the ultra-si elements performed only the trixel. The short program turned out to be driving, emotional and expressive, which was reflected in the referee’s protocol. Brown’s component score is higher than that of all competitors. This has not surprised anyone for a long time. It’s always nice to watch what Evgenia Medvedeva’s friend is doing on the ice. But in technical terms, the rental is too simple, nevertheless – 92.39 points.

The Canadian received the same mark. Keegan Messing… He became one of the few who performed a clean quadruple toe loop, also in a cascade with a double, coped with a triple axel. The choreographic component did not disappoint either: the skater performed every movement in accents, reflecting the nature of the music. But Messing, of course, is not as cool a rider as Brown. According to the second assessment, he was significantly inferior. But it is precisely due to the higher technical points that the Canadian is the first.

Russian figure skaters will try to take revenge on October 8. The competition starts at 16:00 Moscow time.