First in everything: In what shape Halle Berry on the eve of 55th birthday

How Halle Berry climbed to the top, fell off, broke her ribs, but got up as usual.

Twenty years ago, at the turn of the century, Halle Berry was already at her best. She took the most prestigious awards and starred in blockbusters. We all remember how gracefully she walked out of the ocean in “Die, but not now”, as she sunbathed with a book in “Swordfish Password”. And then things did not go so smoothly. And even before that, sometimes they did not go very well. But Holly, our berry, was never discouraged. And now, when she has already turned 55, she is still cheerful and attractive. Moreover, they are preparing to conquer new heights with might and main.

Holly started as a model. And it started well. In 1986, she became the first at the Miss World competition. True, not in the sense that she won (an honorable sixth place), but in the sense that before her, African-American women did not participate there at all. Then she moved into an actress, but her career did not work out right away, I had to live a little in a homeless shelter. Until she got a role in the sitcom “Living Dolls”. Which was just a spin-off of another sitcom, Who’s the Boss ?, and didn’t last more than one season. Holly also fell into a coma during filming and was diagnosed with diabetes. Since then, she has been actively involved in charity work, helping other people with the same ailment.

The first experience in real cinema happened thanks to Spike Lee. In his film “Jungle Fever,” she played a hopeless drug addict with frenzied eyes, the girlfriend of Samuel L. Jackson’s character. But the film is not remarkable for that. And not because Stevie Wonder sang there. And not because he cut down two Golden Branches in Cannes. And the fact that his final scene is absolutely the worst in the history of cinema. This is a completely ordinary seemingly melodrama about betrayal, stuffed with a powerful, like an armored train, and the same refined anti-racist pathos (as always with Spike Lee). But the last shots are a unique masterpiece of naive expressionism. Here, see for yourself.

After Jungle Fever, Halle Berry’s career slowly but surely took off. Stripper Corey, whose murder starts the plot of the action comedy with Bruce Willis “The Last Boy Scout”, the love interest of the protagonist in the rom-com with Eddie Murphy “Boomerang”, the sexual accomplice of the villain Sharon Stone in The Flintstones (the film, for all its monstrosity, is very profitable). Nothing outstanding, but kept in sight. And then there was a sudden triumph.

There is a category of films that in America are especially fond of rewarding: a biopic about a star of a past difficult fate. They are, as a rule, politically verified, even, predictable, without unnecessary provocations, comfortable for everyone, they squeeze a tear. And the artist who plays the star of the past difficult fate always gives his best. A win-win. Halle Berry was lucky enough to get into a similar film – “Meet Dorothy Dandridge” (1999) about an actress popular in the 1950s. For the main role there she was awarded an Emmy, Golden Globe and an Actors Guild Award to boot.

And then Berry flooded. She was called to “X-Men”, where she became the mistress of the weather Storm, the coolest superheroine, until now no one has surpassed the steepness on the big and small screens – not the Black Widow, not the Captain, sorry, Marvel, not even Wonder Woman, not anyone – or else. Next – hilariously excessive in everything “Password” Swordfish “. And – the apogee. “Ball of Monsters”.

This one is also one of those films that were born to collect nominations and awards, a soul-tearing drama. Two crippled destinies by chance unite in a timid hope for a happier joint future, but in the end the past still catches up with them and finishes them off with control ones – by the end, half of the auditorium is sobbing under the chairs, and the other half is soaping the ropes. For the role of the poor widow who lost her son, Halle Berry, bypassing Judy Dench (“Iris”), Nicole Kidman (“Moulin Rouge!”), Sissy Spacek (“In the Bedroom”) and Renee Zellweger (“The Diary of Bridget Jones”), took in 2002, the historic Oscar – not a single black actress before her won the Best Actress nomination. And after, by the way, too.

It seems to be here it is, greatness. Halle Berry’s name shone in golden letters in the cloudless firmament. Immediately after one unprecedented event, another landmark fell: the first black Bond girl. The sequel to “X-Men” shot louder than the original, bringing in more than $ 400 million, which is what a result for a movie comic book in those years. Live, it would seem, and rejoice. But no.

About “Gothic” (2003) Mathieu Kassowitz could not say anything – well, she stumbled, well, she got into a mess, you will think, with whom it does not happen. For her participation in the video Limp Bizkit on Behind Blue Eyes, where she and Fred Durst kiss, – first of all, respect to Fred Durst. That is, nothing irreparable has happened yet. But it happened a year later.

Holly now claims that after the Oscars, offers have not been poured on her in batches. Also, the bosses of MGM, such scoundrels, did not want to allocate $ 80 million for the James Bond spin-off about her heroine. She was vegetating, she says. And all, of course, because of the color of the skin. And, she says, she decided that playing Catwoman is a great idea and a great opportunity, being not white, to transform into a superheroine. Which sounds a little strange, since it has already been reincarnated, where else do you need it.

But okay, let’s say, from the point of view of the fight against racial discrimination, there was some sense in the enterprise, because the first superhero solo album with a black woman at the head is, whatever one may say, a milestone (however, it is worth recalling that even in the Batman series 1960 -s Black Eartha Kitt played Catwoman). Accordingly, the prospect loomed in front of Halle Berry’s eyes again to stand in the forefront. And she succumbed. About which later she bitterly regretted and does not cease to regret. Because the first superhero solo album with a black woman at the head turned into a total fiasco.

What is the reason? Well, you know, it happens when a project has been in development for ten years, the directors and performers attached to it replace each other, the script is rewritten many times, and as a result, it is launched into production only due to the fact that another project for some reason has been canceled. In other words, Halle Berry could have foreseen such a development of events. Or at least read the script, which contains, for example, a scene where the main character literally covers her face with catnip.

In short, I would like to say that Halle Berry is a fine fellow and is not to blame for anything, but the producers, the director, the designer of this vulgar costume, the crooked CGI artists, the one who was in charge of the ugly editing, and whoever else is to blame, is to blame. But Halle Berry, who did not stand out for the better at the general level, is no less to blame, and she fully deserved her “Golden Raspberry”. “Catwoman” did not hit the budget, immediately after leaving it turned into an object of ridicule, forever settled in shameful film ratings, and a year later Marvel’s “Electra” with Jennifer Garner sent female superhero solo albums into oblivion for many years.

Halle Berry’s career was certainly not over. By inertia, she was also marked with Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role in the melodrama Their Eyes Were Watching God (2005). Storm also flashed with her lightning in the X-Men triquel (2006), which, however, barely paid off. But Holly never reached her former heights, alternating failures like “Cloud Atlas” (2012) with inconspicuous walkers (“Shark Whisperer” (2012), “Abduction” (2017), “Los Angeles on Fire” (2017)) and roles of second and third plans.

In recent years, however, there seems to be some progress. In the sequel, Kingsman flashed, even if he turned out to be noticeably weaker than the first part. In “John Wick 3” she lit up with a duet of wonderful dogs. Finally, I tried myself in a new capacity – I personally took on the staging of the sports drama “In the bruises”. Where she starred in the lead role.

A year ago, the film was shown in Toronto, and will premiere on Netflix in the fall. The synopsis there is the following: they want to take away parental rights from the MMA veteran, and she returns to the cage to beat the muzzles of young rivals, which somehow, in theory, should help her return her son. Suppose it doesn’t really inspire. But, you see, 55-year-old Halle Berry, who hits the muzzles, is something out of the ordinary. In addition, she was reportedly so zealous in the process that she broke two ribs. To the pile of those two ribs that she broke on the set of the third “John Wick”. So count how many Halle Berry films are left until she breaks all her ribs.