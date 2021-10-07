Forgotten Ben Affleck movie hits Netflix

Ben Affleck has starred in many films, from highly acclaimed films such as “Good Will Hunting”, to large-scale blockbusters, for example, Justice League…

Also, the actor took part in failed projects such as film comics “Daredevil”… However, one of his forgotten hits is currently the sixth most popular on Netflix.

According to Flixpatrol, the movie is currently popular on Netflix “The Price of Fear” 2002 year. The tape is based on the novel by Tom Clancy “All the fears of the world” 1991 and is part of the Jack Ryan franchise. However, this particular film is not related to other films and is not related to the series. Jack Ryan 2018 year.

In the film, Ben Affleck played Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst. When the Russian president dies, he is replaced by Alexander Nemerov, a man about whom the American government is extremely unsure. While studying the new leader, Jack Ryan becomes involved in a conspiracy involving stolen uranium, nuclear weapons and a neo-fascist group that wants to provoke a war between the US and Russia so that they can establish a fascist superstate on the ruins of Europe in a time of confusion.

A star cast is involved in the picture. The film also stars Morgan Freeman, who plays Bill Cabot, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, James Cromwell, Ciaran Hinds and Alan Bates.

At its release, the film received mixed reviews. Many critics praised the production and special effects. Others have argued that the plot is difficult to follow and that while the project is visually impressive, it lacks depth. Some reviews noted that the film felt like a cross between a silly James Bond action and a serious political thriller.

Have you watched “The price of fear”? How do you like the picture? Write your opinion in the comments below!