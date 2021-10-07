From filming to the operating table: serious diseases that celebrities are struggling with – Stars

Despite their influence and good material status, even stars can find it difficult to regain their health. We have collected celebrities who have to visit their doctor from time to time and undergo a course of procedures in order to maintain the body in good condition.

Hugh Jackman

The Hollywood actor faced a terrible disease – skin cancer. Hugh had to undergo several heavy operations, all of which were on his face, and this, as we know, is the main “tool” of the actor. For a while, Jackman forgot about the illness, as the illness, fortunately, receded. And yet, the actor slightly changed his lifestyle, adding high SPF products to his daily care. Jackman recommends everyone to follow this rule – actively protect themselves from dangerous sunlight.

Halle Berry

The actress suffers from diabetes from a young age. Once upon a time on the set, Berry fainted, the doctors made a disappointing diagnosis. For the artist herself, this news became shocking, because no one in her family had ever encountered this disease. It is worth paying tribute to Holly – she pulled herself together and for many years has been leading an active and healthy lifestyle, thereby not a virgin disease to take over.

Julia Roberts

Few people know, but Julia has some pretty serious circulatory problems. The actress tries to avoid using sharp objects with which she can injure herself, otherwise she will not be able to stop the bleeding. Many years ago, Roberts began to notice that from time to time she felt bad – either her head began to spin, then she was weak. The examination showed that Julia has problems with the circulatory system. The disease made the actress treat her body more attentively.

Selena Gomez

Lupus erythematosus is a rather dangerous autoimmune disease, which Hollywood star Selena Gomez also faced. The thing is that the inflammatory process begins to destructively affect all internal organs, gradually destroying them. Gomez had to undergo difficult treatment, it got to the point that the singer underwent a kidney transplant. Selena is doing much better today.