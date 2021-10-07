George Clooney banned his wife Amal from watching the movie Batman and Robin

He added that he completely destroyed the Batman franchise with his role.

There is a strict rule in the house of George and Amal Clooney: never watch Joel Schumacher’s Batman and Robin. The 60-year-old actor does not want his wife, seeing him in a far from the best role, cease to feel respect, writes Variety.

“There are certain films about which I just say:” I want my wife to retain respect for me. “– Clooney joked.

He added that his role completely destroyed the Batman franchise, so he was not invited to participate in the new project “Flash”. In it, Batman will be performed by Ben Affleck.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin got married in Italy in September 2014 after dating in October 2013. Three years later, the couple had twins, Ella and Alexander.

Amal has worked at the UN International Court of Justice since 2004, specializing in human rights. Since 2010 he has been with Doughty Street Chambers. Among her clients are the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko, the former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed.

