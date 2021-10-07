German car company is the first in the EU to use the Ethereum blockchain | Blockchain24

Auto1 FT, a financial partner for the automotive industry, became the first European company to provide the ability to finance vehicle purchases using Ethereum smart contracts.

In a press statement, the German firm said the move aims to eliminate all paperwork to facilitate its core car finance business.

Smart contracts will be used throughout the lifecycle of the funding process. Auto1 FT also aims to cut costs and reduce errors due to tamper protection and increased transparency of blockchain technology.

“Our digital solution gives car dealers a huge efficiency advantage and sets new standards in the mobility industry. The use of smart contracts minimizes the overall costs and documentation required to finance a vehicle. Enhanced data security along with faster, cheaper applications ensure high efficiency. Mistakes or confusion are virtually impossible thanks to blockchain, ”said Auto1 FT managing director Taimur Andre Rashid.

The system will also handle payment methods, settlements, fees and critical credit scoring.

Auto1 FT offers convenient digital financing solutions for the used car market, and the integration of blockchain technology allows all contractual details related to vehicles to be combined into a single agreement, creating the possibility for full digitization. In addition, Auto1 FT has developed a system that supports car dealerships by providing flexible and fast liquidity.

A revolution in the automotive industry

The move is likely to revolutionize the European vehicle finance arena, focusing on areas such as improving data safety and efficiency. According to the company, the latest blockchain integration is one of the first steps to expand the digital value chain.

It is worth noting that Auto1 FT is no stranger to blockchain technology. In June, the company became the first German car company to conduct a Security Token Offering (STO). The proposal was aimed at tokenizing a corporate bond worth 4 million euros.