Glebov – about the call to the national team: I saw a message from Karpin: “Where are you, football player?”

Midfielder of “Rostov” Danil Glebov commented on his first call to the Russian national team.

“I am certainly happy. Until the end I realized that it actually happened. Only now is the understanding that I will fly to defend the flag of our country begins to come. It is very nice.

Yes, the challenge is too unexpected. I was going to go on business. Suddenly a call from my agent Pavel. He says: “Georgich has lost you.” I didn’t believe it. I thought it was some kind of joke. I decided to check the notifications and saw a message from Valery Georgievich: “Where are you, football player?” I called him back. He asked: “How are you? Are you ready?” I replied, “Yes.” Well, that’s it, Karpin said: “Get ready.” They bought me a ticket and said: “We are waiting.”

Does it sound like a dream? Yes, there is something in common. Everything turned out too interesting. I’m shocked myself. A goal for the national team? First you need to come and debut. The immediate goal, of course, is to win. I just want to benefit the team. I haven’t thought of anything else yet. I am still in some kind of euphoria from being called up to the national team, ”Sport24 quotes Glebova.