Glushakov: Bazhenov wrote: “Come back to Spartak, I will pay.” Answered: “Prepare the money”

Midfielder “Khimki” Denis Glushakov spoke about the conversation with the former striker of “Spartak” Nikita Bazhenov about a possible return to the camp of the red and whites.

“We corresponded with Nikita Bazhenov. He wrote, they say: return to “Spartak”, I am ready to pay you money myself. Are you going to play for Spartak for free? I said good. And then he wrote: get the money ready, “Match TV quotes Glushakov.

We will remind, Denis Glushakov defended the colors of the Moscow “Spartak” in the period from 2013 to 2019.

On the eve of the Russian national team midfielder Denis Glushakov left the location of the national team. The 34-year-old midfielder has left the base in Novogorsk and will continue to recover at Khimki’s position.

The Russia – Slovakia match will be held on October 8 in Kazan at the Kazan Arena stadium. The beginning is at 21:45 Moscow time. The Russian national team takes 2nd place in the standings of Group H, gaining 13 points in six matches. The Croatian national team has the same points, which takes 1st place by additional indicators.