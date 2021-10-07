Gretzky appreciated Ovechkin’s chances of breaking his record

According to the former Canadian hockey player, the Russian striker has a real chance to break his record for the most goals scored in his career.

Former Canadian ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky believes Alexander Ovechkin, the Russian striker of the National Hockey League (NHL) Washington, is capable of breaking his sniper record. He stated this during a press conference, according to the NHL website.

“In the first game (teams in the new NHL season. – RBK) we’ll look at Washington, at Alex chasing me, and I hope he breaks my record. I am very glad that I have the chance to watch him for a year, ”said Gretzky.

Gretzky, who will act as an expert on league broadcasts, cited reasons why Ovechkin could surpass him in the number of goals scored.

“He plays for a good team, with very good center forwards. He loves to play and is glad to be playing for Washington. So he needs to be himself, go to the court and play the way he plays in every match, ”he said.

Earlier, Ovechkin stated that he did not rate the chances of breaking Gretzky’s record too highly. But, according to the NHL website, after signing a new five-year contract with the Washington club in July this year, the Russian admitted that he wants to “catch up with the great Gretzky.”

Wayne Gretzky’s record is 894 goals that he managed to score during his career. Alexander Ovechkin ranks sixth in the ranking of the best snipers in the history of the NHL, at the moment he has 730 goals.

Alexander Ovechkin has been playing in the NHL since 2005, during his entire performance in the NHL, he won one Stanley Cup, while during his career he became the best sniper of the season nine times.