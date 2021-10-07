Gretzky wants Ovechkin to break his record

The 2021-22 season opens for Ovechkin with the Washington Capitals’ home match against the New York Rangers on October 13 (October 14, 02:30 GMT). The Captain’s captain has scored 730 goals in 16 years in the NHL and needs 165 more to break Gretzky’s 894 goals.

Wayne Gretzky is looking forward to seeing Alexander Ovechkin continue his pursuit of his sniper record. Gretzky will be watching her in a new capacity as an NHL commentator on TNT.

“In the first game we’ll look at Washington, Alex chasing me, and I hope he breaks my record,” Gretzky said during a press conference for the first season of NHL coverage on Turner Sports (TNT and TBS, which has a seven-year agreement with the league to broadcast regular season and playoff games. “I’m thrilled to have the chance to watch him throughout the year.”

Gretzky retired in 1999 after spending 20 seasons in the league. He holds 61 NHL records, including goals scored, assists (1963) and points scored (2857). He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1999.

On May 26 this year, Gretzky signed a multi-year contract with Turner Sports, under which he will work as an expert in the studio during the broadcasts. Gretzky’s team of experts will include former striker and coach Rick Tocchet, and former league players Anson Carter and Paul Bisonnett. The studio will be hosted by Liam McHugh.

“They always told me:“ You talk about hockey all the time. You need to be on television, talk to people, “Gretzky said.” So I’m very happy about this opportunity. There are so many talented young people in hockey now, guys like Connor McDavid (“Edmonton Oilers”), Nathan McKinnon (“Colorado Avalanche”), Auston Matthews (“Toronto Maple Leafs”). And of course, hockey stars like Alex Ovechkin and Sydney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) “.

Ovechkin very often says that he does not rate the chances of breaking Gretzky’s record very highly. But on July 27 this year, the 36-year-old Russian signed a new five-year contract for $ 47.5 million with the Capitals, acknowledging that the new agreement is due to his attempt to break that record.

“So I want to play for another five years,” Ovechkin said. “To catch up with the great Gretzky. Why not?”

Last season, Ovechkin scored 24 goals in 45 games. In the next five years, he needs to score an average of 33 goals per season to beat Gretzky’s achievement before the end of his contract.

Gretzky thinks Ovechkin can do it.

“He has a real chance,” Gretzky said. “Let’s be straightforward. He has an opportunity. He plays for a good team, with very good center-forwards. He loves to play and is glad to be playing for Washington. that he needs to be himself, go out on the court and play the way he plays in every match. “

At the moment, Ovechkin is ranked sixth on the list of the best snipers in the history of the NHL. Throwing 37 goals in the new season, he will rise to third place. Now the pupil of the Moscow hockey is one accurate throw behind Marcel Dionne (731 goals), 11 from Brett Hull (741) and 36 from Jaromir Jagr (766), who occupy the fifth, fourth and third places, respectively.

After Jagr, only Gordy Howe (801 goals) and Gretzky will remain ahead of Ovechkin. And then the real countdown begins.

“It will be the most wonderful event for hockey. He just needs to avoid injury,” Gretzky said. “It will benefit the game. It benefits not only the NHL, but also Russian hockey, hockey around the world. So I’m a big fan of him. If he breaks the record, it will help our sport. He needs to stay calm, tune in first for one season, then for the second, third, fourth. I think he will eventually set a new record. “