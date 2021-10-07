Halle Berry published a rare photo of her son. On it he poses in the image of Major Thunder

Halle Berry with her son Maceo

The other day, the son of 55-year-old Halle Berry turned eight years old. In honor of the holiday, the Hollywood actress published a rare photo of the grown Maceo on her Instagram. Apparently, now the boy is a fan of the hero of Russian comics, Major Grom, because in the photo he is posing in the costume of this character.

The first Russian comic-book film, Major Thunder: The Plague Doctor, was released this spring, and in the summer the American streaming service Netflix bought the rights to show it. The picture immediately became the leader of the platform’s world rating, and it had fans from around the world. Apparently, Maceo also “fell in love” with the brave hero of Russian comics.

signed a new snapshot of Berry's son.

Maceo’s face in the new photo is almost impossible to see, because he hides it under a cap. Berry rarely publishes photos of children on social networks in general, despite the fact that they have already hit the paparazzi’s lenses more than once.

Earlier in an interview, Holly said that she was trying to raise her son in isolation from gender stereotypes. According to Berry, until the age of five, Maceo grew up with the belief that boys are inherently superior to girls in some way. When the actress realized this, she did everything possible to convey to her son the idea of ​​gender equality in modern society.

I understood what my task is in raising him. If we want to have a different future, we must start with ourselves. From the moment my son was five years old, I had conversations with him about the differences between girls and boys. I saw directly how society taught him to put himself above girls. I had to break these attitudes and give him other perspectives. I had to challenge him, ask him to figure out where all this subconsciously comes from in him,

– told Berry about raising Maceo.

Recall that Halle Berry was married to Maceo’s father Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. The actress also has a 13-year-old daughter, Nala, whose father is fashion model Gabrielle Aubrey. Now Holly is again happy in her personal life: she is dating 51-year-old singer Van Hunt. The couple’s relationship has been going on for over a year.

