Halle Berry showed how she looks in a swimsuit at 54 – details :: Showbiz :: Dni.ru

On the eve of Halle Berry posted a picture in a bikini on her personal blog.

The Hollywood star lies on the beach in a relaxed position. The artist turned away from the camera and looks into the distance. In the background, the ocean and the embossed coast are visible. The actress is wearing only swimming trunks and a top.

Despite her age, Halle Berry keeps herself in great shape. In the picture, you can see the mouth-watering shapes of the stars: juicy pumped up buttocks and a flat stomach. “If you need to choose a bikini, I’m always for”, – the artist signed the photo.

Fans enthusiastically took the picture of the Hollywood star. “Stop! You’re killing me”, “Very sweet”, “Just incredible”, “Forever beautiful”, “You look great”, “Pretty woman”, – wrote in the comments under the photo.

Recall that Halle Berry has been living with diabetes for many years. The actress learned about the terrible diagnosis when she was a little over 20. Once on the set, the actress fainted and then fell into a coma. Fortunately, the doctors managed to save the girl’s life.

It took the star more than one year to accept her illness. Halle Berry has completely eliminated alcohol and junk food from her diet to keep her sugar levels at the right level. Perhaps this is also why, even at 54, the actress looks young and fit.

