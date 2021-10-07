Halle Berry went naked during pregnancy

The actress and her friend recorded a funny video in which they talked about the experience of pregnancy.

Halle Berry and her best friend Lindsay Flores recorded a new episode for the Bad And Booshy co-column, where they answered questions about their pregnancy experience.

One of the questions was: “How did you help each other during pregnancy?”

Flores began ironically about pregnant Holly: “She didn’t need help. She was like a goddess of love, a creature soaring above the ground, a beautiful, radiant mother. No discomfort, no pain, no nausea, no extra pounds … It was maddening. “

Holly played along with her: “Every day I felt sexy, walked around without clothes. Every day, both of my pregnancies. “

Lindsay continued, “She was like Eve. I asked: “Is it really that good?” And then I got pregnant myself. And I had nothing of the kind. I got fat, I was constantly nauseous, my back ached, my head ached – everything ached. “

“Mother, so you were carrying a child!” – answered her friend Berry.

Recall that Holly has two children – 7-year-old son Maceo from French actor Oliver Martinez and 12-year-old daughter Nala, whose father is a fashion model Gabriel Aubrey.

After the birth of her son and divorce from Martinez, Holly, according to her, planned to live alone for a year. However, the loneliness of the actress dragged on. “Where there is a year – there are two, where two – there and three. But I’m fine. I think now I have a higher chance of attracting and choosing the right person, because I think a lot about what I need, ”said Berry.

Last year, the actress struck up a relationship with musician Wang Hunt. However, since the beginning of this year, rumors have circulated that the couple have split up. Recently, Berry has been increasingly talking about unfair treatment of women, and joint photos with Hunt have disappeared from her Instagram account.

Author: Yana Shelekhova