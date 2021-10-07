“He became square, it’s hard for him to move.”

According to the famous athlete, the rapper abuses beer and gained extra pounds.

In early 2021, there was news that the rapper Dzhigan challenged the mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Emelianenko. The fight may take place in November, but the contract has not been signed yet.

In the meantime, the famous athlete became a guest of the YouTube show “What happened next?”

“Oh yes I think in the first round. I met him the other day, he is like a bun with butter – thick, fat. And, without hesitation, he drinks beer in buckets, – said Alexander about his rival. – Yes, he became square, he can barely walk. It’s hard for him to move – he goes from shop to shop and sits resting. “

Recall that since childhood, Dzhigan was fond of boxing and kickboxing, is a master of sports of Ukraine, and became a champion in bodybuilding. Alexander Emelianenko has 29 victories, 8 defeats and one draw in mixed martial arts.

