He gives her five cars, she gives him pictures. Kardashian and West exchanged expensive gifts on the eve of the divorce decision – media

American model and socialite Kim Kardashian received five Maybach cars as a gift from her husband for Christmas. The tabloid TMZ wrote about this on January 6, citing information received from their own sources, surrounded by a couple.

It is reported that the total value of the gift was $ 1 million. In response, Kardashian presented her husband with paintings painted by American artist James Tarell. It is noted that West is a big fan of his work.

According to the tabloid, the cost of the Kardashian gift is comparable to the cost of the cars that her husband presented to her.

In a commentary to the publication, the source said that the couple spent Christmas on December 25 together.

West and Kardashian got married on May 24, 2014. The couple has four children: North (2013), Saint (2015), Chicago (2018), Psalm (2019). Chicago and Psalm carried and gave birth to surrogate mothers.

In early January 2021, it became known that Kardashian hired a lawyer specializing in divorce, and no longer wears a wedding ring. It was reported that the couple met the New Year separately – the People tabloid, referring to its own sources, wrote that Kardashian decided to divorce her husband.

This is not the first attempt by the Kardashians to dissolve the marriage. The news of her desire to divorce West appeared in the fall of 2020. Then it was reported that the model will file for divorce after the last episode of the television reality show with her participation “The Kardashian Family” aired in 2021.