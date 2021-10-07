“His championship is not Serie A, but La Liga. We need to move to the team a little lower, ”says Miranchuk’s First Coach – Football

Alexander Voronkov, the first coach of Atalanta midfielder Alexei Miranchuk, commented information that a player can change clubs in winter.

“Lesha will be 26 years old in October – this is not a critical age, but he needs to play, and it is worth moving to another club, given the current situation at Atalanta. I don’t know where exactly, but rather in the top ten of Serie A. To open up, to be noticed, and to understand the possibilities of playing at this level. The decision is his in any case.

I’ve always said that Serie A is not his league. His championship is Spanish. Italy has more tactical, dry football. It is not open. It is difficult to play there in the style of Alexei – he needs space, which is not given, but, apparently, he cannot create moments for himself. Small amount of playing time.

In addition, Atalanta plays more for the result, not for the future, so Lesha is in the background there. I don’t think Atalanta is a top club. They are not Inter, Milan, Juventus, Napoli and Roma. Atalanta is closer in status to Fiorentina. Maybe Lesha should go there. He is stronger than Kokorin in any way, younger and more talented.

In general, it is better for Lesha to leave for Spain. I just already doubt that there will be any changes in Atalanta. What can you show in 20 minutes or sitting on a bench? You can’t say anything to Gasperini, the coach is always right, and the result shows – there are no questions to him.

In general, I am inclined to believe that Lesha needs to go over and start from scratch in the team just below the level. God grant that I am wrong, ”Voronkov said.