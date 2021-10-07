Hot! Tuktamysheva flashed curvaceous forms in a bikini on vacation in the Maldives: video

Figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva remembered how she had recently rested on the shores of the Indian Ocean.

2015 World and European Champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva shared her fabulous vacation in the Maldives with fans on Instagram.

The skater has put the best moments of relaxation in one short video. In the footage, Lisa showed how she walked on the sand, basked in the sun, enjoyed diving, demonstrated the wonders of stretching against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.

The “endless” outfits and swimwear that the athlete chose for the oceanfront holiday perfectly emphasized her curvaceous form.

“The season is gaining momentum, so you can only dream of a vacation, well, or remember the past,” wrote the eminent athlete.

Fans of the ice star asked not to be upset because of the lack of time to rest and wished her success in the upcoming competitions. They are sure that after the Olympic Games – 2022, the girl will still come off wonderfully well.

“Good luck, Lisa, in the Olympic season”, “The hottest figure”, “Mischievous Lizon”, “She deserved like no other figure skater girl”, “Good luck to our empress”, – wrote the fans.

Recently, Tuktamysheva said that the life of all skaters is like an endless “Groundhog Day”.