how an American sprinter escaped disqualification after testing positive for an anabolic steroid and won $ 27 million. Sport-Express

Sprinter from the USA Butch Reynolds managed not only to avoid disqualification after a positive doping test for an anabolic steroid, but also to achieve multimillion-dollar compensation from the international federation.

Reynolds’ finest hour on the treadmill was in 1988 – he won gold in the American relay 4 x 400 meters, as well as silver in his personal form. The personal record of a sprinter from the United States, set then – 43.29 – lasted for 11 years, until the appearance of the genius Michael Johnson. The main doping scandal of Seoul-88 is, of course, the capture of Canadian Ben Johnson. She overshadowed everything. But two years later, Reynolds did not have time to enjoy the status of a world star, his career was also under threat. The International Federation (IAAF) accused the American of using an anabolic steroid – nandrolone.

Civil court against sports officials

Reynolds got caught at an ordinary commercial start in Monaco. WADA did not yet exist at that time, so only the International Federation was engaged in the hunt for doping. A positive test for nandrolone at that time could hardly surprise anyone. All this was well within the framework of the most common doping schemes. So Reynolds was given two years of disqualification, as it should have been. And here the fun began…

The American went to an ordinary civil court. And he unexpectedly revealed numerous errors in the work of the anti-doping laboratory. For example, according to the documentation, Reynolds’ sample was labeled H5, and a sample labeled H6 gave a positive result. The director of the laboratory tried unsuccessfully to prove that this is a typo, but in fact it is about the same test tube. But then what about the fact that the sample, as it should be, was not compared with another, obviously positive?

In general, the Monaco laboratory had big problems with compliance with technical regulations. And the Reynolds court fully acquitted… This is where the fun began.… Ahead was the national selection for the Olympic Games in Barcelona. And Reynolds, naturally, was eager to perform there. But the sports authorities were reluctant to accept the verdict of the civil court. In theory, they could ignore him altogether.

The IOC and the IAAF said that the American court did not order them and the athlete remains disqualified. The federation not only did not want to let Reynolds back on the track, but also threatened to disqualify any runner who dares to perform with him in the same competition. Reynolds used his last chance to appeal to the US Supreme Court. An unprecedented case – the court had never dealt with such things before.

The federation had to pay several annual budgets

Pending a court verdict, the Americans even postponed the pre-Olympic qualifying competitions. They waited four days, and the result was triumphant for the athlete: the court allowed him to speak and ordered the officials not to obstruct. So Reynolds went to the start and finished fifth in the 400m final.

That is, he qualified for the Games, albeit only as a substitute in the relay. But given the strength of the Americans, it still meant an almost guaranteed Olympic gold medal. The IAAF, however, did not calm down on this: Reynolds was still not allowed to the Games in Barcelona. The International Federation is not obliged to listen to a civil court, even if it is about the US Supreme Court.

So the American could only seek moral compensation. Which he did: he filed a lawsuit again, which awarded him damages in the amount of … $ 27 million! The IAAF was obliged to pay this amount, because of which the athlete lost years of his career and the chance for Olympic gold.

Where exactly this amount came from is unclear. $ 27 million was several times more than the IAAF’s annual budget at the time. Unsurprisingly, Reynolds never received huge compensation from the IAAF, even partially.

Now Reynolds is included in the national hall of fame and is considered a pure athlete in his country. He has always categorically denied doping charges.