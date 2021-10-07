How did Kate Middleton influence Kim Kardashian and Sophie Turner’s wedding dresses? Let’s tell!

“She gave all the girls a chance to feel like a princess one day.”





The tenth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were married on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey, is approaching. Kate Middleton’s luxurious outfit needs no introduction: a custom-made dress from Alexander McQueen worth 250 thousand sterling (almost 26 million rubles) instantly became a hit and defined bridal fashion for many years to come.

“His influence is so strong that many celebrities have used in the past and will continue to use Kate’s iconic look as a reference to the perfect wedding dress for the foreseeable future,” said celebrity stylist Karen Williams. – I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Kim Kardashian, Jacqueline Jossa, Nicky Hilton and many others chose long lace sleeves. Regardless of the small differences, the design of the dresses has changed forever – and all thanks to one who set the bar high. “

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Rose Leslie, models Kate Upton and Karlie Kloss, singer Ashlee Simpson and many other celebrities also chose similar looks.

“When our new fashion icon walked down the aisle, she gave all girls, regardless of their status, the chance to feel like a princess one day,” Karen added.