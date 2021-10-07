How Gazprom becomes a monopoly in Russian football. The battle with Sberbank, the transfer of Tina Kandelaki and the new head of the RPL from the FSB | Editor

Head of Gazprom Alexey Miller Photo: Maksim Konstantinov / Global Look Press

Yesterday in Russian football, as they say, the era has passed. Sergei Pryadkin left the post of president of the RPL, who had held it since 2007. Probably, only Vyacheslav Koloskov, who began to lead the Soviet Football and Hockey Federation and retired on an honorary retirement, lost the chair to Vitaly Mutko in 2004, was probably the only one in the leadership of domestic football.

What broke the seemingly eternal and not always public Pryadkin, especially re-elected for another term last year? True, he had problems with re-election. Due to violation of the rules, the elections took place only on the second attempt. At the same time, there was a feeling that the new president of the RFU, a native of Gazprom, Alexander Dyukov, had an intention to change the overdue functionary for some of his own people. Insiders named in particular the candidatures of the former general director of Lokomotiv Ilya Gerkus and one of the Zenit bosses Maxim Mitrofanov. But it did not work out, also because the president of the RPL is primarily an intermediary between the leaders of 16 clubs. Dyukov had not yet won trust at that time, and he did not have any unquestionably authoritative figure up his sleeve.

In many ways, Pryadkin was “broken” by the pandemic and the conditions in which football began to exist under the “new normalcy”. For example, last year, “Rostov” was supposed to fly to Sochi to play with a local team, but because of positive tests went into quarantine. The match was not canceled, not postponed, as a result, 17-year-old juniors entered the field against professional football players, who spent the entire pandemic at home and did not train. Sochi won 10: 1, and Pryadkin, who met this situation with silence, became one of the most hated people in Russian football. After all, the leaders of 16 clubs spend money not to watch the circus. Which, by the way, “Match-TV” showed live throughout Russia.

But it so happened that Pryadkin’s resignation turned out to be urgent. They started talking about her only two weeks ago. At the same time, a successor was named – the head of the RFU Referee Committee Ashot Khachaturyants. The persona is quite interesting. Advisor to German Gref, who also worked for the FSB, since he was close to the former deputy director of the service, Vladimir Pronichev. Khachaturyants himself says that he equipped the state border. Actually, he could enter football through Pronichev, who at one time headed the Moscow Dynamo. The clubs were satisfied with his work on the judging committee. Although, by and large, his main successes are the expulsion of the judge Mikhail Vilkov, who was considered close to Zenit, and Stanislav Vasiliev. Khachaturyants reasonably suspected both of them of fixing matches. Even under Khachaturyanets, Nikolai Voloshin, who had forged PCR tests, was temporarily suspended. Khachaturyants also credits himself with the fact that Sergei Karasev judged the European Super Cup, and Anastasia Pustovoitova judged the Olympic final of women’s football. But both arbitrators were judging in Europe even when Khachaturyants was “equipping the state border.”