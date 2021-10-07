How much do hockey clubs receive from TV broadcasts, income of KHL clubs – October 6, 2021

The RPL contract with Match TV is the main topic for discussion in the sports world. The Russian Football League, even without a tender, received a fantastic $ 100+ million for four years. Several players from the television and multimedia market were ready to compete for the right to show domestic football, but the clubs unanimously chose the option with a federal sports channel.

If earlier the RPL received 1.7 billion a year for TV rights, now this amount has increased many times over. On average, the football league will owe 7.15 billion. This truly cosmic leap in revenues should change Russian football, and even the entire sport in the country. First of all, middle-class clubs will win, which will be able to cover a third or even half of their expenses.

Evgeny Semenov, Sport24

It is assumed that, on average, RPL clubs will receive about 400 million rubles a year under the new contract. It is quite possible to keep an outsider or even a middle peasant in the Premier League for a billion. If we add here advertising from bookmakers and other small incomes, then it will be possible to reduce the state influence in sports to a minimum. This is not yet a complete payback, but a serious attempt to get off the budget pipe.

And what about the KHL? Leaders of the league, starting with Dmitry Chernyshenko and continuing with Alexei Morozov, have long been talking about the need to avoid state funding. The share of budget money was even a point in the notorious club rating, according to which Togliatti, Novokuznetsk and Khanty-Mansiysk were once excluded from the KHL.

Vladimir Bezzubov / photo.khl.ru

But in reality, many clubs are still heavily dependent on regional administrations. Just take a look at Khabarovsk, where the local governor Mikhail Degtyarev is the chairman of the club’s board of trustees. In Chelyabinsk, Alexey Teksler is not only the governor, but also the president of Traktor. Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Gleb Nikitin – Chairman of the Board of Torpedo. And these are not just honorary positions. In the regions, the governors really hold, if not everything, then a lot.

The intentions of the KHL bosses and reality differ largely because our hockey clubs can only dream of such a contract as between RPL and Match TV. It is worth paying tribute to the already former president of the league: with the arrival of Chernyshenko to this post, payments began to clubs. Having pushed off from a very ridiculous sum of 114 million rubles for all (!), The league reached 505 million in six years. Cool growth, there is to know where it all began, but sheer pennies, even when compared with the current income of football clubs.

According to the results of last season, the current winner of the Gagarin Cup, Avangard, received the largest amount, the Omsk club earned more than 63.5 million rubles. VAT included. In second place is the Gagarin Cup finalist – CSKA: Muscovites were paid 63 million. In third place – Jokerit with 53.8 million. Needless to say, these incomes do not cover even a tenth of club expenses? The budgets of hockey teams are more modest than those of football teams, but the same Avangard spends 900 million only on salaries. 63.5 million – the salary of one leader or two average players of the Omsk team. And there are almost three dozen of them.

Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

Tectonic shifts in Russian football give hope that the blast wave will also hit hockey. Even tangentially. It is clear that hockey in general is a less popular sport, and the KHL on federal television has painfully sad ratings. But no one is talking about 7 billion a year. It would be nice for the KHL to reach the level of the previous RPL contract with Match TV, that is, 1.5-2 billion. This would already be an impressive leap. But this requires competition. And it seems that the KHL itself killed her.

At the dawn of the KHL’s existence, its own channel seemed not just an achievement, but innovation and a competitive advantage over other leagues. Over the years, a second channel was added to KHL TV, which at first wore the HD prefix, and now it has become known as Prime. A bunch of broadcasts, studios, analytical and entertainment programs. We will not focus on the quality of this product, but there has been a lot of hockey all these years. And most importantly, it was shareware. People pay for packages that include league channels, of course, but cable networks are not the same as point-to-point subscriptions.

Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

How to exercise rights in the presence of two own channels at once is absolutely incomprehensible. What will the conditional Okko, Rent-TV or Yandex receive if they acquire the rights to show the KHL? Some kind of exclusivity, for which they are usually ready to overpay, is difficult to achieve while maintaining corporate television. Closing two channels at once means flushing all the years of work down the drain. And it will be problematic at best, and unrealistic at worst, to provide such a volume of screening, which is now on the KHL and KHL Prime. That is, clubs can also benefit from this story, but definitely not the fans.

Show the KHL regular season is, in principle, more difficult than the RPL. Matches are played every day, and sometimes the calendar has 10-12 games scheduled, many of which start at the same time. The federal TV channel will definitely not cope with such a stream. Internet sites have more chances. Okko, having lost the fight for Russian football, could have fought back and got hockey. But if some of the football commentators have already moved to this platform, then there is trouble with hockey shots on Okko. The same cannot be said about Yandex. The Yellow Giant is already broadcasting the NHL, attracting mostly those commentators who work for KHL TV. Taking the KHL under its wing, Yandex could become a hockey mecca.

Evgeny Semenov, Sport24

In the meantime, the departure of hockey from KHL TV to any other sites looks fantastic. Almost the only chance to feed off TV rights is to sell them abroad. The recent three-year contract with ESPN + with our league is a cool landmark. But even the vice-president of the KHL Sergey Dobrokhvalov himself says that money in this agreement is not in the first place, but more important is the image component. So it is unlikely that the deductions that came from the United States will seriously improve the situation of Russian hockey clubs.

So how does the KHL get on a commercial track and receive money from television comparable to football? Alexander Krylov, chairman of the board of directors of Avangard, recently spoke about this in an annual direct line.

hawk.ru

“The Commercial League can receive government funding, but not to specific clubs, but to the top. Distribute them in equal shares among equal clubs. So that equal conditions create intrigue and every match was “from the knife”. Big giants like Rosneft, Gazprom, Russian Railways, could give the league the same amount of money to their clubs through TV rights. And they would already be, accordingly, all on an equal footing. Then they would compete with the managerial staff who would correctly distribute them. Based on the results, one could fire them, hire new ones. The growth of managers would take place. We would get really hockey people, professionals who spend these funds correctly. So, probably it could work “– said Krylov.

What Krylov is talking about was suggested by Vyacheslav Fetisov a few years ago. This is, of course, not exactly a market story. Such a scheme will not save our hockey from state money and will not make it at least half self-sufficient. But the common money-box, distributed among the clubs, including through TV rights, can make our hockey a little more fair. Rather than shaking during a governor’s election or bowing to the president, clubs will strive for higher TV ratings and athletic performance. What is not an alternative if football does not take hockey into its commercial team?

