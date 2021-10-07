Hugh Jackman is fighting a serious illness again

52-year-old actor Hugh Jackman seriously scared fans. On August 2, on his Instagram page, he posted a video on which he was captured with an adhesive plaster on his nose. Fans, who know how long the performer of the role of Wolverine has been struggling with a serious illness, were seriously saddened.

Recall that since 2013, Jackman has been living with a diagnosis of basal cell carcinoma – this is the most common form of epithelial skin malignancy. Basalioma almost never metastases, but it is not pleasant enough – the diagnosis requires constant monitoring by a doctor and regular sampling of biomaterial for research.

The artist again decided on this procedure after dermatologists noticed “something unusual” on his nose.

“So they took a biopsy to check. If you see me with an adhesive plaster, don’t worry, ”Hugh said to his followers on Instagram.

He promised followers to report the results of the analysis and suggested that, most likely, everything will be normal. In a commentary to the video, Jackman urged followers to check their skin more often.

“Do not think that this cannot happen to you. And use sunscreen, ”he wrote.