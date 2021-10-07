“I am a big fan of Ovechkin. I hope he breaks my record, he has a real chance, ”says Wayne Gretzky – Hockey

The best scorer in NHL history Wayne Gretzky praised Washington captain Alexander Ovechkin’s chances of surpassing his record in regular-season goals.

At the moment, the 36-year-old Russian has 730 goals on his account, Gretzky – 894.

Earlier, the 60-year-old Canadian announced his departure from the management of Edmonton. Gretzky will analyst on TNT.

“In the first game we will look at Washington, at Alex who is chasing me. And I hope he breaks my record. I am very glad that I have the chance to watch him for a year.

He has a real chance. Let’s be straightforward. He has such an opportunity. He plays in a good team, with very good center forwards. He loves to play and is glad to be playing for Washington. So he needs to be himself, go out on the court and play the way he plays in every match.

This will be the greatest hockey event ever. He just needs to avoid injury. This will benefit the game. It benefits not only the NHL, but also Russian hockey, hockey all over the world. So I’m a big fan of him. If he breaks the record, it will help our sport. He needs to stay calm, tune in first for one season, then for the second, third, fourth. I think he will eventually set a new record, ”Gretzky said.